Fire intentionally set at north Charlotte home, CFD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Fire intentionally set at north Charlotte home, CFD says (Courtesy of: Charlotte Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE — A house was intentionally set on fire in northeast Charlotte on Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a house on Anderson Street for a fire around 12:14 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The department controlled the fire in 10 minutes and reported no injuries.

CFD investigators say the fire was intentionally set and estimate the fire loss to be $1,500.

One person and a dog have been displaced, and they are getting help from the Red Cross.

