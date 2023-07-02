Fire intentionally set at north Charlotte home, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — A house was intentionally set on fire in northeast Charlotte on Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Structure Fire Update; Anderson St/Byrnes St; https://t.co/WGfGij1KYA pic.twitter.com/PvhztloC7n— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 1, 2023
Firefighters were called to a house on Anderson Street for a fire around 12:14 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The department controlled the fire in 10 minutes and reported no injuries.
CFD investigators say the fire was intentionally set and estimate the fire loss to be $1,500.
One person and a dog have been displaced, and they are getting help from the Red Cross.
This is a developing story; check out wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Fort Hood soldier killed in boating accident, 5th soldier death on post since May)
©2023 Cox Media Group