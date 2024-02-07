Fire at Kings Mountain store deemed suspicious by investigators

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A fire at a store in Kings Mountain was deemed suspicious, investigators said.

It happened Saturday at the Roses Discount Store located at 1314 Shelby Road. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze, but the store was significantly damaged.

The Kings Mountain police and fire departments investigated how the fire began and found the cause to be suspicious.

Investigators said the area of the store where the fire was set is not covered by surveillance video.

About 20 customers were inside the store around the time of the fire, police said.

Police asked anyone inside or near the store during the time of the fire to call 704-734-0444.

