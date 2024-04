CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A fire blazed through a large building in Catawba County on Monday.

It happened at the old Southern Furniture building on Old Catawba Road.

The Catawba Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures to Facebook. They said they got help from several agencies to control the flames.

Investigators did not say if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire to start.

No further information was released.

