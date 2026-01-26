Fire at York County home prompts safety warnings from Rock Hill officials

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A house fire displaced a family in York County.

Neighbors told Channel 9’s Tina Terry that they have not seen the family since the fire broke out.

Officials told us the family had to spend some time in a warming shelter after a fire burned part of their home early Sunday morning.

Neighbor Christian Bentley said she saw police cars, fire trucks and ambulances in the neighborhood. There was smoke everywhere, she said.

Bentley says her neighbors were rushed out of their home during Monday night’s storm. York Fire officials say the family called for help after a wall in the house became very hot.

Once crews arrived, they found a fire inside the wall behind a heating unit. Everyone survived, and the firefighters are still investigating the cause.

“It’s a silent killer,” Bentley said.

Rock Hill Deputy Fire Marshal Ashley Rodriguez says the blistering cold this week could lead to an increase in fires if people aren’t safe.

“So one thing is the electric space heaters,” Rodriguez said. “Just keep it, making sure you’re keeping them three feet away from combustible materials such as furniture, bedding and curtains.”

She also suggests plugging heaters directly into the wall rather than over loading them with drop cords and surge protectors.

Bentley is just hoping her neighbors are okay.

“I was worried about them,” she said.

Rock Hill Fire is also warning people to make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

As for this family, we’re told they received some help from the American Red Cross.

VIDEO: Charlotte Fire Department on alert as icy conditions persist

Charlotte Fire Department on alert as icy conditions persist

©2026 Cox Media Group