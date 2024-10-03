SC firefighters die after tree falls on firetruck during Tropical Storm Helene

SALUDA, S.C. — Saluda County Fire Service has announced that two of their firefighters died last week during Tropical Storm Helene.

On Sept. 27, the fire truck carrying 53-year-old chief Chad Satcher and 18-year-old firefighter Landon Bodie was struck by a falling tree.

The fire department said Satcher and Bodie worked out of the Circle Volunteer Fire Department station.

Funeral services for Satcher will be held on Oct. 5 at the Batesburg-Leesville High School Fine Arts Center, with interment to follow in Ridge Crest Memorial Park.

Funeral services for Bodie will be held on Oct. 6 at the Batesburg-Leesville High School Fine Arts Center, with interment to follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

The South Carolina State Firefighters Foundation said contributions in memory of Satcher and Bodie can be made here.

VIDEO: Tropical Storm Helene: Man dead in Charlotte after tree falls on home

Tropical Storm Helene: Man dead in Charlotte after tree falls on home





©2024 Cox Media Group