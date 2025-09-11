Firefighter recalls harrowing 9/11 experience at Ground Zero

MIDLAND, N.C. — Today marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with commemorations taking place across the United States, including a tribute in Midland.

The tribute featured a ceremony honoring the victims and heroes of 9/11, with a special focus on the town’s connection to the events in New York through firefighter Robert Gianino.

“I cut my teeth on ground zero,” said Gianino, a firefighter who volunteered in the aftermath of the attacks.

The ceremony also included a fire truck that bears the names of three FDNY firefighters who died on 9/11: Dennis Devlin, Pete Brennan, and Gerry Schrang.

Dozens of people gathered to honor the victims and heroes, with bagpipes playing and the national anthem being sung.

Gianino reflected on his experiences, noting that the surreal nature of the events at Ground Zero still affects him today.

“Oddly enough, throughout my career, there are other calls that get to me a little bit more than the Ground Zero efforts, just because it was so surreal and new and confusing, it’s kind of like a big blur, if that makes sense,” Gianino expressed.

The World Trade Center Health Program continues to provide healthcare to those affected by exposure at Ground Zero, with 50,000 cases of cancer linked to the site.

Currently, 86,000 responders and 50,000 survivors are enrolled in the program, receiving free healthcare.

As the nation remembers the events of September 11, 2001, communities like Midland continue to honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who responded to the attacks.

