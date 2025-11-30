Firefighters battle north Charlotte flames in early morning hours

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters battled flames on North Tryon Street early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 1100 block of North Tryon Street just before 4:30 a.m.

Thirty firefighters controlled the flames within 40 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and MEDIC said it did not respond.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

