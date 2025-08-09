Firefighters battle south Charlotte flames in early morning hours

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Cutchin Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found a home with smoke showing from the roof.

Officials said the fire was contained within 42 minutes and no one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

