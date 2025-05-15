Firefighters douse flames at north Charlotte industrial site

CHARLOTTE — More than two dozen firefighters were called to an industrial site in north Charlotte late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of flames shooting out of a building on Lakeview Road, which is just off of Old Statesville Road.

The fire started in an outside container, according to officials with CFD, and it happened just before midnight. It’s not clear what started the fire in the container yet.

The fire department says 30 firefighters were able to bring it under control within about 20 minutes.

No one was hurt, CFD said.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.

