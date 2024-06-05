Firefighters investigating cause of warehouse fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating the cause of a warehouse fire in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said it began around 1:15 a.m. on South Boulevard.

Extra crews had to be called in to get the flames under control, as well as clear the smoke.

Firefighters described other issues they faced to Channel 9 reporter Eli Brand.

“They were met with a locked gate, so they did have to cut the lock on the gate to be able to gain access to the building,” the firefighter explained.

Firefighters said at one point the fire reached two alarms, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

