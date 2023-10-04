Man accused of setting at least 10 fires across Charlotte, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with arson in connection with two fires set on Sept. 16. He’s connected to eight other fires, and investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department think there could be more.

Jail records show 55-year-old Raymond Cureton was arrested Monday on dozens of charges that include second-degree arson and burning personal property.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said some of Cureton’s charges stem from two fires believed to have been intentionally set on Sept. 16. One broke out at a home on Anderson Street near The Plaza, and the other was on North Davidson Street near 24th Street.

Charlotte Fire estimates the Anderson Street fire caused $100,000 in damage. Dozens of firefighters were able to control it in under 15 minutes.

The investigations into both fires are ongoing.

Charlotte Fire shared with Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe that Cureton has been tied to 10 fires in total and they are looking into whether there could be more.

‘Somebody like that does not need to be on the street’

At the home on Anderson Street Wednesday, Lowe could see clothing, furniture, and personal mementos all in a burned pile. The woman who owns the home and was renting it out said she had been trying to evict one of the tenants before fire destroyed the home she’s owned for 35 years.

“I think [Cureton] had gotten to the point that if I can’t stay here nobody else will,” said a man who had rented a room in the home.

He asked not to share his name, but the man said he had been renting a room for nearly 14 years. He said he and Cureton never had issues.

“I understand he hadn’t paid no rent since he been there,” he said.

“He wouldn’t leave, she had kept trying to get him to go, he wouldn’t leave,” he added.

He believes the destructive behavior Cureton is accused of didn’t just start a couple of weeks ago.

“It started in like February or March earlier this year,” he said.

“With fires being set?” Lowe asked.

“Yes, with fires being set.”

The fire practically destroyed the entire home. The flames took the victim’s possessions, including priceless items he got after both his parents passed away earlier this year.

“I lost so many sentimental things of theirs that I had there -- my mom and dad’s stuff, that’s worst part, worse than me losing all of my stuff,” he said.

He said it’s been hard to move forward wondering where Cureton was.

“Somebody like that does not need to be on the street, so it just feels good to know it,” he said.

The owner also told Lowe she is going to demolish what’s left and sell the home.

