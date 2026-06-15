Firefighters prevent home fire, lithium battery charger to blame

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Fire crews quickly contained a garage fire in Matthews on Sunday night, preventing it from spreading into the home.

According to Matthews Fire & EMS, units were dispatched around 9:53 p.m. to the 9500 block of Hunting Court, along with the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived within seven minutes and found smoke coming from the garage.

Crews forced entry through a back door and located the fire, bringing it under control in just over 10 minutes.

Additional teams removed the garage door and searched the home, confirming the flames had not extended beyond the garage.

According to investigators, the homeowner heard crackling sounds and saw smoke coming from the front of the house. The family evacuated and called 911 from a safe location.

At the seat of the fire, crews found a lithium battery charger and the remains of a lithium‑ion battery pack.

Officials are urging homeowners to remove lithium‑ion batteries from chargers once they are fully charged.

The home did have working smoke alarms, but firefighters said they did not activate until after crews arrived, once smoke had entered the living area.

Matthews Fire & EMS said thorough training with partner agencies helped ensure a rapid and effective response.

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