CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is searching for a 61-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Firefighters announced their search for James Donlevy Thursday morning.

He was last seen wearing a grey and white hoodie with navy blue sweatpants.

Donlevy has disabilities and may need help, according to firefighters.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

