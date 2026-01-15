First Baptist Church of Gastonia selects first Black senior pastor

GASTONIA, N.C. — The First Baptist Church in Gastonia celebrated its 150th anniversary with a momentous leadership change, selecting Johnathan Bryson as its first Black senior pastor.

This unanimous decision marks a historic milestone for the predominantly white congregation.

The church’s roots trace back to a meeting at a restaurant once operated by four Black women.

Outgoing senior pastor Dwayne Burks stated that the appointment of Bryson illustrated the church’s commitment to inclusivity, declaring it to have “no boundaries and is open to everyone.”

Bryson expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received from the congregation, stating, “This is probably the warmest reception I have ever experienced.”

In his first sermon as senior pastor, he emphasized the themes of “good love and good change.”

Bryson noted that making history was not an intended goal, saying, “We did not plan to do this. We didn’t set out to make history.”

Burks, who served as senior pastor before Bryson and was influential in bringing him to the church, shared his hopes for the future.

He remarked, “I hoped it would happen. My life will be marked by the day this decision was made.”

He added that amid current social and political turmoil, this transition signifies a meaningful change, stating, “I hope people will say, maybe it’s time. Maybe it’s time for some change.”

Alice Foy, a staff member at First Baptist Church, praised Bryson, saying, “He has a wonderful personality. I think he is a very caring person.”

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, Bryson shared that he felt called to preach following the tragic Charleston church shooting that took nine lives.

“The magnitude of the moment is certainly not lost on me. I’m standing on a lot of shoulders and it is humbling,” Bryson remarked, recognizing the significance of his role and its historical context.

