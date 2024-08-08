Flames engulf home in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Fire crews are currently battling a house fire in Burke County while also dealing with storm conditions from Tropical Storm Debby.

A viewer sent Channel 9 video of a home fully engulfed in flames.

Burke County- a viewer sent this video of a house fire along Highway 70 in eastern Burke county near the Knob. Working to find out more details now. Posted by Dave Faherty on Thursday, August 8, 2024

They say the home is along Highway 70 in eastern Burke County near the Knob.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is working to learn more about this fire.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they are made available.

