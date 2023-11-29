Flames engulf mobile home in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Catawba County are trying to determine what caused a home north of Conover to catch fire.

It happened Wednesday along Houston Mill Road. Five different departments fought the fire.

Because there were no hydrants nearby firefighters had to use tanker trucks to get water to the fire.

The flames destroyed a mobile home and several other additions to the home.

Investigators said another fire destroyed a home two years ago on that same property.

