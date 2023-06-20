Flash flooding possible in NC mountains as rain continues

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Storms in our area continued on Tuesday and are expected to stay throughout the week with a chance for flooding.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in the foothills of Spruce Pine, near the North Toe River, where heaving rain was causing flash flooding near a home. Luckily, there were no residents in the house when the flooding began

Firefighters just west of Marion told Faherty about six inches had fallen since Monday night, with over two inches falling in one hour. North of Marion, mud and gravel have washed across Highway 226.

Rain has been seen as far south as Interstate 40, with reports of high water along Lenoir’s Lower Creek. With the heavily wet ground, flash flooding chances in the mountains go up as the day goes on.

Our partners at WLOS reported a bridge collapse and flooding in Polk County caused by heavy amounts of rain.

