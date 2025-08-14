Flight from Charlotte to Rome diverted due to possible mechanical issue

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines flight 720, traveling from Charlotte to Rome, returned to Charlotte due to a possible mechanical issue.

The Boeing 777-200 aircraft landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and taxied to the gate under its own power. There were 265 customers and 12 crew members on board the flight.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” said a representative from American Airlines.

American Airlines said a maintenance team at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is currently inspecting the aircraft to determine the nature of the mechanical issue.

