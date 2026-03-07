Local

Flint Hill Elementary to reopen as Silfab Solar pauses operations

Flint Hill Elementary School in Fort Mill
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORT MILL, S.C. — Flint Hill Elementary will return to normal operation on March 9, following updates from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) regarding the Silfab Solar facility.

SCDES stated that Silfab has agreed to cease all production and assembly operations pending assessments by the U.S. EPA and SCDES. On-site reviews will begin Monday morning.

The SCDES website will be updated upon the completion of Monday’s assessment.

The school district will continue to monitor the situation and receive updates from the appropriate authorities.

Inside the chemical drip at Silfab Solar

