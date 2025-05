PINEVILLE, N.C. — A fugitive wanted in Broward County, Florida, was arrested in Pineville.

According to the police department, Xavier Gaddy had been wanted since May 2022 for felony probation violation in connection with a robbery.

Gaddy was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said an anonymous tip led to the arrest.

