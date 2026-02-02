Flu and cold tips: When to see a doctor, when to self-treat

We’ve all been there.

You’ve got a cold and cough, you’re feeling sick. But not sick enough to go to the doctor.

Channel 9’s Deneige Broom shows us how to make that decision, along with a medicine warning from Consumer Reports in case you decide to treat yourself at home.

It’s the season for sneezing, coughing and sore throats.

Do you schedule a doctor’s appointment or handle it yourself?

CR recommends getting tested for the flu or COVID-19 when you first get sick.

“Otherwise you’ll want to see a doctor if you have problems like trouble breathing, a fever that doesn’t go away for more than four days, or other symptoms like a cough that don’t go away or get significantly better after 10 days or so,” said Catherine Roberts with CR.

If you opt for treating yourself, CR says choose your medicine wisely. Don’t use nasal decongestion sprays longer that a couple of days. After 72 hours, they can cause rebound nasal congestion.

And this warning:

“If you see any oral medications with phenylephrine on the store shelves, you should probably skip them,” Roberts said. “Research has found this drug works no better than a placebo for relieving nasal congestion. The FDA has even proposed removing it as an active ingredient from cold medicines.”

Honey mixed into hot tea can ease congestion, coughing and throat pain. So can gargling salt water.

Chicken soup is hydrating and provides electrolytes.

Another good idea:

“A cool-mist humidifier can be a good option, since dry air can worsen nasal congestion. A humidifier set to 30% to 50% humidity should produce enough moisture,” said Roberts.

And if you haven’t already, CR says get your flu shot. Peak flu season is just a few weeks away.

Something else to remember for cold and flu season: get enough sleep.

A recent study found people who got less than five hours of sleep a night were 44% more likely to report a head or chest cold than those who slept for seven to eight hours.

