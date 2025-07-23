Folly Beach leaders say new sand preservation efforts are paying off

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — Leaders in Folly Beach say efforts to cut down on sand erosion in the area are working.

According to a new report, the beach lost only 20% of sand since the last renourishment project. That work involves adding more sand to vulnerable areas.

According to reports from WPDE, 50% of sand was lost after two previous renourishment projects in 2014 and 2018.

The city said it is also working to restore dunes and vegetation.

