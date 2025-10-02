Food service worker arrested for selling cigarettes to inmates in Rowan County jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A food service worker was charged with providing tobacco products to inmates in the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Rebecca Bost was arrested Wednesday after investigators say she allegedly sold cigarettes to an inmate.

She was employed by the food service vendor responsible for providing daily meals to the inmates, not the sheriff’s office.

Bost was placed in jail on a $2,000 secured bond following her arrest.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

