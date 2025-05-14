FOP no confidence vote against CMPD Chief Jennings ends Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — Voting ends Wednesday for the Fraternal Order of Police and the no confidence vote against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

The FOP called for the vote earlier this month after the Charlotte City Council decided to settle a potential lawsuit from Jennings.

The issue stems from controversial comments from former Councilman Tariq Bokhari over body armor.

Channel 9 is asking the FOP for the final tally.

VIDEO: Charlotte Mecklenburg FOP to hold no-confidence vote against Chief Jennings

Charlotte Mecklenburg FOP to hold no-confidence vote against Chief Jennings

©2025 Cox Media Group