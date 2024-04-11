Former camp counselor charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

LAKE LURE, N.C. — A former camp counselor has been charged in connection with the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Camp Lurecrest announced that Matt Williams was facing charges in Prince Edward County, Virginia.

Williams served as a camp counselor at Lurecrest in 2018, 2019, for one week in 2021, and most recently in 2023.

According to the spokesperson, parents were informed if their child was present at camp during the time Williams served on the staff or if their child was in a cabin with him.

However, the camp does not believe the charges are connected to Lurecrest.

“I have interviewed each of Matt’s co-counselors and cabin leadership as well as reviewed all of our camper and parent surveys as an act of due diligence and found no reason to suspect wrongdoing while on camp property. We have strict policies in place forbidding staff members to have phones or technology in the cabin or in the presence of campers, all changing happens in the closed stalls in the bathroom, and staff members are not permitted to be isolated with campers alone; we are committed to the two adult rule,” the spokesperson said.

Williams was formally charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. It is unclear if other charges will follow.

