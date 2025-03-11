Former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey and wife, Olivia Culpo, expecting first child

CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is going to be a dad.

McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, announced Monday that they’re expecting their first child.

Culpo shared an Instagram photo of herself holding her belly alongside the announcement, ABC News reports.

“next chapter, motherhood 🤍,” the model and former Miss Universe captioned the post.

McCaffrey and Culpo also shared a joint Instagram video, according to ABC News, that featured clips of them from a photo shoot.

McCaffrey and Culpo got engaged in April 2023 and married in July 2024, ABC News reports.

“It’s a covenant. It’s the beginning of the rest of your life -- and it’s the union and bond of two people forever,” Culpo told ABC News after the couple tied the knot.

