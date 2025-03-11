Local

Former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey and wife, Olivia Culpo, expecting first child

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 09: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose for a photo on the red carpet during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is going to be a dad.

McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, announced Monday that they’re expecting their first child.

Culpo shared an Instagram photo of herself holding her belly alongside the announcement, ABC News reports.

“next chapter, motherhood 🤍,” the model and former Miss Universe captioned the post.

McCaffrey and Culpo also shared a joint Instagram video, according to ABC News, that featured clips of them from a photo shoot.

McCaffrey and Culpo got engaged in April 2023 and married in July 2024, ABC News reports.

“It’s a covenant. It’s the beginning of the rest of your life -- and it’s the union and bond of two people forever,” Culpo told ABC News after the couple tied the knot.

Read more from that interview here.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Physicality and strength’: Midfielder Ashlynn Serepca recalls unique path to Carolina Ascent

‘Physicality and strength’: Midfielder Ashlynn Serepca recalls unique path to Carolina Ascent

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read