Rolfe Neill, Source, ORTEGA GAINES, Charlotte Observer Former publisher of the Charlotte Observer and community activist and friend of the art world in Charlotte, Rolfe Neill makes an appearance to the site in front of ImaginOn Children’s Theatre of Charlotte where a 30 ft granite sculpture is being erected in his honor, with quotes from his many speeches engraved throughout the covers of the book-like stacked monument. The top will be adorned with an inkwell and a golden quill.