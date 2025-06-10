Former CMS educator arrested in St. Louis, accused of sexually abusing students

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with numerous child sex crimes in St. Louis, Channel 9 learned Tuesday.

According to police in St. Louis, Missouri, 48-year-old Cedric Gerald was arrested for sexual trafficking of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, attempted statutory sodomy, sexual contact with a student, and more.

Police say Gerald was a principal at a middle school in the St. Louis area, and he’s accused of assaulting at least six students.

Cedric Gerald

CMS confirmed that Gerald was a teacher with the district from August 2000 to July 31, 2013, when he resigned from the district. He taught at Olympic High School, Cato Middle College High School, and West Mecklenburg High School. No disciplinary actions were listed in his personnel file with CMS.

It’s not clear if Gerald is accused of crimes in Mecklenburg County.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

