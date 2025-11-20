Woman gets prison time for embezzling $1.2M from Charlotte company

CHARLOTTE — Christina Robinson, 53, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for embezzling nearly $1.2 million from her employer, a Charlotte-based company, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, on Thursday.

Robinson’s sentence includes three years of supervised release and an order to pay over $1.1 million in restitution. The embezzlement occurred over nearly a decade, from September 2013 to April 2023, during which Robinson abused her position as the company’s controller.

Robinson misused her access to the company’s bank accounts, transferring funds into lesser-used accounts before making cash withdrawals, Ferguson said. To cover up the theft, she made false accounting entries in the company’s records.

The embezzled funds were used for personal expenses, including over $330,000 in purchases, more than $324,000 in credit card payments, and significant payments towards loans, mortgage, and car expenses.

Robinson is required to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.The FBI conducted the investigation into Robinson’s fraudulent activities.

The company was not named in Ferguson’s news release.

