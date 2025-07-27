Former Lake Norman Fire Chief, Larry Delph, dies

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Lake Norman Fire and Rescue announced the passing of former Chief Larry Delph on Saturday.

The Chief’s funeral will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Entombment will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Lake Norman Fire and Rescue released the following statement:

“Chief Delph served the Lake Norman Fire/Rescue with honor, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the safety of our community. His leadership and legacy continue to inspire those who had the privilege of serving alongside him.

“Please join us in keeping Chief Delph’s family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time.

“Thank you, Chief, for a lifetime of service. We will carry your legacy forward.”

