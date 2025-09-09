Former Mecklenburg jail leader accuses Sheriff McFadden of blaming staff in assaults

CHARLOTTE — The woman who oversaw Mecklenburg County’s jail is accusing Sheriff Garry McFadden of being a narcissistic leader who blamed officers when inmates assaulted them.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the allegations came from Telisa White, who said a lot of times McFadden would believe the stories of inmates over members of his staff.

White said that while sometimes the staff could have put themselves in bad situations, she also believed the leader of the pack shouldn’t put his staff down in front of others.

McFadden, however, has rejected the claims. In a statement to the Observer, he said, “They have to be the victim, and they will play the victim. I don’t have the luxury to play the victim.”

