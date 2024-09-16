Former NFL star’s restaurant chain eyes expansion here

CHARLOTTE — Smalls Sliders — a fast-growing burger concept backed by former NFL star Drew Brees — has inked a deal that would bring 12 restaurants to the Charlotte market.

BM Sliders LLC has signed on to develop the Charlotte market, with the first restaurant slated to open toward the end of 2025.

It is targeting Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, Indian Trail, Monroe, Rock Hill, Gastonia, Huntersville, Concord, Hickory and Salisbury.

No sites have been confirmed yet, but the plan is to open those 12 locations over the next six years.

The brand’s design and limited menu made it attractive, a spokesperson with BM Sliders says.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Panthers legend Julius Peppers reflects on 17 years in the NFL

Panthers legend Julius Peppers reflects on 17 years in the NFL





©2024 Cox Media Group