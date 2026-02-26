Former Panther sells Charlotte home for $3.85M

CHARLOTTE — A former Carolina Panthers player who was traded last year has sold his Charlotte home.

Newly retired NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen and wife Caitlin sold their home on Sharon Lane for $3.85 million on Feb. 23, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The home hit the market at $4.25 million in September, shortly after Thielen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, and went under contract in late January.

The 7,785-square-foot home has six bedrooms with five full and two half bathrooms. It includes high-end features such as a chef’s kitchen, wine room with steel doors, main-level primary suite with a custom closet and spa-like bathroom, and a lower level with a gym, media room and bar/entertainment area, according to the property’s listing.

The home sits on a 0.7-acre lot on the edge of Foxcroft and Myers Park.

