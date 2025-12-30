Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly among NFL Hall of Fame final seven

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is once again a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame.

He was among the final seven for last year’s Hall of Fame class, earning him an automatic bid this year.

Kuechly was a linebacker for the Panthers from 2012 to 2019 and led the NFL in tackles during that time.

He retired after suffering multiple concussions.

Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. did not make the list of Hall of Fame finalists this year.

He made the final 15 last year and was announced as a semi-finalist earlier this year.

