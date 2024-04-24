Former Panthers player trains next generation of athletes

CHARLOTTE — General manager Dan Morgan and coach Dave Canales made it clear this latest Panthers roster would be full of “dawgs” -- the type of blue-collar player that does the dirty work necessary to win.

Charles Johnson retired in 2018 after an 11-year career spent entirely in Carolina. Now, he’s trying to pass on that “dawg” mentality to the next generation of athletes in Charlotte.

At New Age Flag Football, the parents get all of Charles Johnson. Players get as much the instruction on the field as wisdom gleaned from over a decade spent in the NFL.

“I’ve been doing that with my son since day one. And the more you do it, the more intriguing this gets, and then the more you realize like ‘man, I’m making an impact,’” Johnson said.

“It’s like a blessing because not everybody is there to do this for them,” he said.

