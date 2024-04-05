Panthers extend DT Derrick Brown’s contract

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are extending the contract of a star defensive tackle.

Derrick Brown agreed to a multi-year extension Friday, the team announced. A source told ESPN his contract is for four years and $96 million, including $63.165 million guaranteed.

Brown’s extension means an essential part of the Panthers’ defense stays in place.

The news comes as Brown was in the final year of his rookie contract.

According to the Panthers, Brown’s 103 tackles set a league record for a defensive lineman.

