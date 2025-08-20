Newton police lieutenant indicted for murder fired after deadly chase

NEWTON, N.C. — Carlos Uribe, a former Newton police lieutenant accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Camden Childers after a chase last month, faced a judge Wednesday, as nearly two dozen of Childers’ family members filled the courtroom wearing shirts with his photo.

They said they want justice and plan on being at the courthouse for every court appearance.

Uribe is accused of shooting Camden Childers last month after the chase in Catawba County.

The 21-year old’s mother spoke with Channel 9’s Dave Faherty after the court appearance.

“A lot has been taken not just from me, but my whole family and his friends,” said Melissa Childers, the victim’s mother.

There were three separate chases, which involved Camden Childers on June 26, prosecutors said.

Camden Childers’ motorcycle collided with Uribe’s patrol car, and he was knocked off the bike, the district attorney’s office stated.

The assistant district attorney said Camden Childers’ hands were above his head and open and he did not have a weapon.

At one point, prosecutors said police ordered him to the ground, prosecutors said. Uribe kicked Camden Childers in the stomach knocking him over before shooting him in the chest while his hands were behind his back.

The attorney for family said they plan on filing a wrongful death lawsuit in the case.

“It is undisputed that he killed her son,” said attorney Eric Doggett. “Now, whether or not it’s murder or something else, that’s for a jury to decide. However, we’ll ensure that we get justice for Camden in this process”

On Wednesday, prosecutors turned over evidence including body cam video to Uribe’s attorney. Channel 9 is petitioning the courts for access to that video.

VIDEO: Bond set for Newton police officer charged with murder