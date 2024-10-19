Former President Barack Obama to campaign for Harris-Walz in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Former President Barack Obama will be visiting Charlotte to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

He will also be showing his support for Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and other Democrats up and down the ballot.

A spokesperson for the former president said he hopes to rally voters as well as encourage early voting.

Obama is expected to be in Charlotte on Friday, October 25.

The exact location is unknown at this time.

VIDEO: DNC Night 2: Obamas to speak

DNC Night 2: Obamas to speak









©2024 Cox Media Group