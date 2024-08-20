DNC Night 2: Barack and Michelle Obama, Doug Emhoff to take stage

CHICAGO — Twenty years ago in Boston, former President Barack Obama made his debut at the Democratic National Convention. Tuesday night, he’ll be the keynote speaker as he makes the case for Vice President Kamala Harris in this November’s presidential election.

Obama’s wife, Michelle, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be on the stage in the United Center for night two of the DNC. The Vice President won’t be in attendance - she’s holding a rally a couple of hours north in Milwaukee.

The theme of the night is called a Bold Vision for America’s Future. The DNC says you can expect to hear a lot about Project 2025, the controversial framework by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. Former President Donald Trump says he wants nothing to do with it, but Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams doesn’t buy that.

“A lot of the folks that worked with him put that together,” Rep. Adams said. “So that’s what they’re going to use. Now, yes, they’re trying to distance themselves, because they don’t want people to know that’s what they’re going to be doing.”

Senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders will also be speaking.

Teen Delegates:

Polls showed President Joe Biden struggled with courting young voters before he dropped out. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has been putting in efforts to recruit them.

As thousands descend to the United Center this week for the convention, two of the youngest delegates are representing North Carolina.

One of the delegates is Eric Willoughby of Huntersville. He went viral after delivering this speech to the North Carolina General Assembly about redistricting

“I left my second period math class in Cornelius and drove all the way the two and a half hours to Raleigh,” he said.

The 18-year-old is now 11 hours away in Chicago as a delegate. He is one of the youngest delegates in the country and says he is excited by the Harris-Walz ticket.

“She’s not fake. She’s not a fraud,” he said. “The same with Tim Walz. I mean, spending some time here in Chicago, I know what a Midwestern dad looks like, and Tim Walz fits that M.O. perfectly.”

Robert Liu of Durham is also a delegate. The 18-year-old says President Joe Biden enacted policies for the youth like climate and gun control legislation. He says Vice President Kamala Harris can go a step further and inspire Gen Z voters.

“We didn’t have this energy, you know, three weeks ago,” he said. “We need the energy of the youth, and I think Kamala will be the one to bring that to the bring that.”

One way Democrats are courting youth voters is through influencers. For the first time, the Democratic National Convention credentialed content creators. They have their own platform on the floor to record their TikToks and posts.

Night 2 Lineup (all times are Eastern)

6:30 PM

Call to Order - The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In - The Honorable Mitch Landrieu DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation

Rabbi Sharon Brous IKAR

IKAR Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef The Nation’s Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance - Joshua Davis

National Anthem - Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne

Remarks - Jason Carter Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks - Jack Schlossberg Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks: - “Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy” The Honorable Malcolm Kenyatta Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

7:00 PM

Remarks - Kyle Sweetser Former Donald Trump voter

Remarks -Stephanie Grisham Former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks - Nabela Noor Content creator

Remarks - The Honorable Gary Peters United States Senator, Michigan

Remarks - Kenneth Stribling Retired Teamster

8:00 PM

Roll Call

Remarks - Minnesota Delegation

Remarks - California Delegation

9:00 PM

Host Introduction - Ana Navarro

Remarks - The Honorable Chuck Schumer United States Senate Majority Leader

Remarks - The Honorable Bernie Sanders United States Senator, Vermont

Remarks - The Honorable JB Pritzker Governor of Illinois

Remarks - Ken Chenault American business executive

Remarks - The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor of New Mexico

10:00 PM

Keynote - Remarks Angela Alsobrooks Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks - The Honorable John Giles Mayor of Mesa, Arizona

Remarks - The Honorable Tammy Duckworth United States Senator, Illinois

Remarks - Douglas Emhoff Second Gentleman of the United States

Remarks - Michelle Obama Former First Lady of the United States

11:00 PM

Remarks - Barack Obama 44th President of the United States

Benediction:

Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr. African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

