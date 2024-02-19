Former President Donald Trump to visit Rock Hill day before primary election

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will be in Rock Hill on Friday, just one day before the Republican primary election.

He’s holding a rally at the Winthrop Coliseum in the afternoon. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the rally is set to start at 4 p.m.

This comes on the heels of former S.C. governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s Rock Hill visit on Sunday.

She held a rally with House Representative Ralph Norman at the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill after stopping in Fort Mill.

The latest Winthrop poll favors Trump in the South Carolina primary. For independent voters, Trump and Haley are evenly split, polling at 42 percent each.

