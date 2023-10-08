Former Statesville High School football player killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Former Statesville High School football player Chavion Smith, 20, was stabbed and died in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Smith was found at approximately 10:50 p.m. in East Atlanta by police on Wednesday. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was a star running back at Statesville High School before signing to play with UNC Charlotte after graduation.

Several of Smith’s friends and family posted tributes on his Facebook page.

“Sometimes you got to laugh to keep from crying but this time the laughs can’t stop the tears from falling!” Ashley Stevenson wrote in a post with a broken heart and crying emojis. “Cha Smith I’ll never get over this God took a great person! He meant so much to us.”

Celebration of Life services for Smith have not been completed.

Click here to find Smith in the Book of Memories.

(WATCH BELOW: Fights stop high school football game in Union County)

Fights stop high school football game in Union County

©2023 Cox Media Group