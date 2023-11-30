Former teacher, youth pastor charged with 15 more counts of sex crimes involving children

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former youth pastor and kindergarten teacher in Morganton is facing new charges after being accused of participating in sex crimes that involve children.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Mirtsching was charged on Wednesday with 15 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

In August 2023, Mirtsching was arrested and was facing 10 counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Until last summer, Mirtsching worked at New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton.

He also worked as a youth pastor at Thrive Church, but was fired after they learned of the arrest.

