YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County sheriff wanted a former jailer to be sent to prison for having sex with an inmate.

Instead, that jailer received a plea deal, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

Benjamin Skidell was arrested in 2022 for having sex with a female inmate two years prior.

On Thursday, Skidell took a plea agreement and received two years on probation.

