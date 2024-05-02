Forsyth DA credits track record, experience to set him apart from opponent heading into May runoff

CHARLOTTE — In Forsyth County, District Attorney Jim O’Neill is preparing for the runoff election against Hal Weatherman for the Republican nomination for the Lieutenant Governor seat.

He spoke with The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno. He says his experience and track record set him apart from the competition.

“I certainly believe that it creates a platform to allow you to push the ideas that you think are important to make the entire state a safer place to live if that’s your agenda,” O’Neill said. “And that’s exactly what my track record has shown for 20 years.”

The second primary is on May 14, and the winner will face off against Democratic nominee Rachel Hunt.

