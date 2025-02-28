Fort Mill businessman threatens lawsuit if congresswoman doesn’t release evidence

FORT MILL, S.C. — Attorneys for a Fort Mill businessman accused of sexual misconduct say that Congresswoman Nancy Mace needs to release evidence or face a lawsuit.

On the House floor earlier this month, Mace said the businessman co-owned a house with her ex-fiancé.

Mace claims she was recorded naked without her knowledge in that home, and she found an app with the files from that hidden camera, which stored more than 10,000 videos.

SLED is actively investigating. No criminal charges have been filed.

The attorney for the businessman says he is completely innocent and, “A victim for being falsely grouped with others that potentially may have legal exposure for what was done.”

We have reached out to Mace for comment.

©2025 Cox Media Group