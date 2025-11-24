Fort Mill homicide investigation underway, suspect in custody

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a homicide at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Mill on Sunday night, resulting in one fatality.

The homicide occurred around 9:15 p.m., and a person of interest has been taken into custody, the sheriff said.

Authorities have assured the public that there is no active threat, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased and the person of interest have not been released by authorities.

Additionally, the motive behind the homicide remains unclear as detectives continue their investigation.

VIDEO: 2 arrested in deadly shooting at Fort Mill park

2 arrested in deadly shooting at Fort Mill park

©2025 Cox Media Group