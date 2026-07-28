Fort Mill man dies in third Lake Wylie drowning this year

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Fort Mill man has died in what officials say is the third drowning on Lake Wylie this year.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Eric Tipton was found unresponsive in the water Sunday after boaters spotted him near Bowater Catawba Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tipton’s death marks the third drowning on Lake Wylie since the beginning of May.

Officials say all three victims were swimmers, including a 16-year-old who drowned earlier this year.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding Tipton’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

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