Fort Mill planning commission to review new construction projects

FORT MILL, S.C. — On Tuesday Fort Mill leaders will advance several construction projects.

The planning commission will hear the latest plan for 200 new homes off Williams Road and Fort Mill Parkway.

There will be homes and townhomes, with some for retirees.

Commissioners will also give appearance reviews before construction can start on a retail center at Fort Mill Parkway and Hillside Roll Road, and a new apartment building in a developed mill downtown.

