FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department is introducing a new safety tool, its bike program.

The department will now have bicycle officers patrolling neighborhoods and business parks.

They will also provide security at events like the Strawberry Festival and the Christmas parade.

However, police have not yet said when they will officially launch the program.

VIDEO: New patrol boat helps sheriff keep people safe on the water

New patrol boat helps sheriff keep people safe on the water





©2025 Cox Media Group