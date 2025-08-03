Fort Mill Police to manage school traffic after crossing guard changes

CHARLOTTE — Fort Mill Police officers will assist with traffic flow during the first two weeks of school this year following the district’s change in crossing guard usage.

Fort Mill’s mayor called for change after two crossing guards were struck by cars in 2024, resulting in the death of one crossing guard.

On Thursday, the school district announced it would no longer be using crossing guards to direct school traffic. Crossing guards will be stationed at all marked crosswalks.

Officials said there are not enough crossing guards to direct traffic.

Channel 9’s Almiya White spoke with several concerned parents on Friday who said they are worried about the traffic changes.

But the town announced Saturday that police will be overseeing morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up at several Fort Mill Schools campuses for the first weeks of the 2025-2036 school year.

Time-based right-turn restrictions have been implemented for vehicles exiting school property at Catawba Ridge High School, Fort Mill Elementary School, Fort Mill Middle School, River Trail Elementary School, and Riverview Elementary School.

WATCH: Former Silfab Solar employee alleges safety hazards, wrongful termination

Former Silfab Solar employee alleges safety hazards, wrongful termination

©2025 Cox Media Group